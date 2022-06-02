JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.68), Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

Get JOYY alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.