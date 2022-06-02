Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jowell Global and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A Home Bistro -306.24% -3,261.99% -209.02%

Jowell Global has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jowell Global and Home Bistro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jowell Global and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jowell Global $170.91 million 0.39 -$6.39 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $1.34 million 12.55 -$1.24 million ($0.24) -1.88

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jowell Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Jowell Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jowell Global beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jowell Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 26,043 Love Home Stores. The company also offers an online marketplace that enables third-party sellers to sell their products to the company's consumers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Home Bistro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bistro Inc. provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com. The company was formerly known as Gratitude Health, Inc. and changed its name to Home Bistro Inc. in September 2020. Home Bistro Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

