Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $243.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

