Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

UBER opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

