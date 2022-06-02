JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Will End on June 1st (NASDAQ:JCSE)

JE Cleantech’s (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 1st. JE Cleantech had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During JE Cleantech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

JE Cleantech Company Profile (Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cleaning Systems and Other Equipment Business, and Provision of Centralized Dishware Washing and Ancillary Services.

