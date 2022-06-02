Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Update

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $62.24. 6,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

