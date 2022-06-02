J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $133.00. The stock traded as low as $119.97 and last traded at $120.53. Approximately 6,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,086,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.55.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.85.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.