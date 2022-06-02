Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.63. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

