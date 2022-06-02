Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $116,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

NYSE MCD opened at $249.28 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.25 and a 200-day moving average of $251.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.