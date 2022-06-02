Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,409,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 266,377 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $22,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.
Shares of AN opened at $120.88 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
