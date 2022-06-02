Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 289 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
