Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 21,528 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

