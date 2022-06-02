Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 118 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

