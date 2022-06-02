iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

