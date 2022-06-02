iShares MBS ETF (MBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 7th

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

MBB stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $673,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

