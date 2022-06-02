iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

