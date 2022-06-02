iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

