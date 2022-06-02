iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,049,112 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

