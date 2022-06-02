iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $102.61 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $330,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

