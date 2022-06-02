iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $102.61 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,999,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

