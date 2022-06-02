iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 7th

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter.

