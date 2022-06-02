ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:IS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 427,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229,571. ironSource has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

