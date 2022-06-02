IRISnet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $30.84 million and $1.01 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,080,811,252 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,318,699 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

