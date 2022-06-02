Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ipsen from €88.00 ($94.62) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ipsen from €87.00 ($93.55) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Ipsen from €112.00 ($120.43) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.2269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

