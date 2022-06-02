Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $52,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,806,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.