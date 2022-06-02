Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Holdings Boosted by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

RPV traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.02. 25,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

