Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.16. 8,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $38.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
