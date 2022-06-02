Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Get Inventiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inventiva (IVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.