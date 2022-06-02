Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “
Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
