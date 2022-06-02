Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.4% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU traded up $11.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $419.52. 29,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,877. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.34 and a 200 day moving average of $519.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

