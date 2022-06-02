Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 4.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.12% of Intuit worth $215,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.49 on Thursday, reaching $421.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.34 and its 200 day moving average is $519.58. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

