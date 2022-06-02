inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $84.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.