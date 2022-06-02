Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.32

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.32 and traded as high as C$39.49. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$39.42, with a volume of 291,687 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.83.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -217.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$514.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$502.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently -364.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.