InterPrivate II Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPVAU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 111 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.