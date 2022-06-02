International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.