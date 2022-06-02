International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.91

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 4620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 100,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $18,455,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,445,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

