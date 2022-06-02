International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

International General Insurance stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International General Insurance stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of International General Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

