Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

