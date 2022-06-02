Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

INTA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,584. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -10.18. Intapp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $55,666.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435 in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intapp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

