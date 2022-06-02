Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

