Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00.

NASDAQ BL opened at $72.73 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,531,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

