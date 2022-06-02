Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 26,332 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $2,574,800.01.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.72 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

