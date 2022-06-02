Insider Buying: Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Acquires £50,615.12 in Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Paul McGreevy acquired 148,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £50,615.12 ($64,037.35).

Shares of Venture Life Group stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Thursday. Venture Life Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.79. The firm has a market cap of £44.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

About Venture Life Group (Get Rating)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.