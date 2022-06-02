InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.09% of InMode worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 35,814 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth $3,586,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,020 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $25.56 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

