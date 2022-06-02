Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of IBA stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.8966 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

