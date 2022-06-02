Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.007757.

Shares of INCZY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

