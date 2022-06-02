Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 712 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 503,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Western Union by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

