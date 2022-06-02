Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $366,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $406.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.12. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

