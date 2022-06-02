Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,472,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 13,018.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 702,319 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,833 shares of company stock worth $1,143,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Z stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

