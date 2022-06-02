Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of HST opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

