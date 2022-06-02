Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider William C. Martin Buys 10,000 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,181.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.73. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

